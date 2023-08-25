Zcash (ZEC) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $25.05 or 0.00096143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $409.09 million and approximately $43.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00049688 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027464 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

