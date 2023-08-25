ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $438,267.75

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $438,267.75 and approximately $27.38 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00095859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00049305 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027557 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

