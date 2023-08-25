Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in August

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Zelira Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDAF remained flat at $0.91 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Zelira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.65.
About Zelira Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zelira Therapeutics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- This Insurance Giant Looks Ready For A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.