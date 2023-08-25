Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Down 2.8%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). 3,401,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,264,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.36. The stock has a market cap of £58.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82.

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

