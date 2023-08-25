ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.73

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 1133251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $17.70 to $15.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

