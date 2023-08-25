Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

ZTS traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.82. The company had a trading volume of 870,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,186. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.93. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

