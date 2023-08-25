Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 152.16 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,851.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,038 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,422,000 after buying an additional 251,142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after buying an additional 103,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.