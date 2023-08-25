Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.63-$4.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.05.

ZM stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. National Pension Service raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

