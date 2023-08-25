Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.00 million-$433.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.69 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.05-$0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.64 on Friday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $117,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $470,599.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535 in the last ninety days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

