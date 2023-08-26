11,975 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $353,296,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.03. 3,417,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

