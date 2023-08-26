12,396 Shares in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.11% of inTEST as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

inTEST Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

