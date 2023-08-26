125,000 Shares in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

ASG stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

