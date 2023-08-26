166,027 Shares in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.48% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGVC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

LGVC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 15,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

