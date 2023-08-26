2,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.