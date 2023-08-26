28,229 Shares in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.05% of Assertio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Assertio by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assertio alerts:

Insider Activity at Assertio

In other Assertio news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,780 shares in the company, valued at $749,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of Assertio stock remained flat at $3.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $185.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Assertio had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 45.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BWS Financial cut their target price on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASRT

About Assertio

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.