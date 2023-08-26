29,930 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PACW shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $903.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $228.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

