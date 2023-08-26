3,989 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,989 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after buying an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 225,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 751.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

