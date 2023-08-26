3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,224. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.27.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

