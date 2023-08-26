4,157 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 and sold 40,000,000 shares valued at $1,267,750,000. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

