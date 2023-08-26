4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 334.8% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

FFNTF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 32,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,823. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

About 4Front Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.