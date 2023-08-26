4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 334.8% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Performance
FFNTF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 32,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,823. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
About 4Front Ventures
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 4Front Ventures
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.