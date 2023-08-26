7,569 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 296.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. 288,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,957. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

