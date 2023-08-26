A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 627,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

