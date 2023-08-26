A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 78.5% in August

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the July 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.46. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKBY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Handelsbanken began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

