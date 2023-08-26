Abbrea Capital LLC Has $360,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 149,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 149,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 103,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in General Motors by 62.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

