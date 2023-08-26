Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

