Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.