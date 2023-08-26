Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 417 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after buying an additional 2,244,239 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

