ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $724,949.76 and $57.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014857 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,039.06 or 1.00042751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000725 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $57.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

