Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) EVP Jay Rust Sells 2,385 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $123,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $50.16 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

