Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Insider Kristin A. Scott Sells 143,249 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $7,322,888.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,403 shares in the company, valued at $6,870,681.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

