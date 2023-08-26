abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the July 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 122,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,539. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 634,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 399,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 241,893 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,979 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

