abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $647.02

Shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 647.02 ($8.25) and traded as low as GBX 615 ($7.85). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 630 ($8.04), with a volume of 1,547 shares changing hands.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £77.07 million, a PE ratio of -291.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 645.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 606.16.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -657.28%.

About abrdn Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

