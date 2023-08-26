ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $111,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,502 shares in the company, valued at $335,794.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $3,891,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

