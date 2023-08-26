Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,465 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.13% of Celestica worth $48,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

