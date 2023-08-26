Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,344 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $157.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,089,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,817. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.60. The stock has a market cap of $424.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,801,044,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,801,044,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

