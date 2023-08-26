Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 108,647 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AMETEK worth $63,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.59. The company had a trading volume of 540,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,588. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $148.08.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.