Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 93,119 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,119 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $40,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

TT traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.58. 1,082,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,051. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

