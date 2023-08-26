Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $47,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

AIT stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.98. 310,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $156.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

