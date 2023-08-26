Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,694 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hilton Worldwide worth $67,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,993. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $157.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

