Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 51,559 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,857 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 51,559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 507,036 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48,810 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,085. The company has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

