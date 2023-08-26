Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 631,177 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 631,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $43,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $19,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $9,767,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 960,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

