Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,714 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Altria Group worth $78,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,007,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,326. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

