Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $341.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.55.

ACN opened at $318.88 on Tuesday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

