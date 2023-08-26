AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Insider Pamela P. Palmer Sells 9,514 Shares

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) insider Pamela P. Palmer sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $11,131.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,688.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

