Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $16.20. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 17,584 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

Featured Articles

