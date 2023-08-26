Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas cut Adient from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,781,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,585,000 after purchasing an additional 699,747 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

