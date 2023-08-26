Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 192.4% annually over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $63.09 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,170,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after buying an additional 381,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,799,000 after buying an additional 376,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.