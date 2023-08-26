Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25-11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

