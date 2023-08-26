Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.15. 412,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,312. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity at Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,298 shares in the company, valued at $704,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,048 shares of company stock worth $690,443 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,073,880,000,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,993 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

