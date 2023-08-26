AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Down 1.2%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. 31,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 24,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.71% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

